Burundi Considers Russia Reliable Partner in Nuclear Energy Cooperation - Minister

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Burundi has chosen Russia as its partner in nuclear energy development due to the country's reliability in this area, Burundi Minister of Energy and Mines Ibrahim Uwizeye told Sputnik on Monday.

"We know that Russia is a country with zero nuclear accidents. It also develops small energy module reactors, which is what our country needs. I believe that Russia has the greatest opportunities," the minister noted.

Uwizeye also said that he came to Russia to negotiate possible ways for his country to get nuclear energy. So far, Burundi's electrification rate is only 13%, which makes nuclear energy a key technology for its development, he said.

In April 2021, Russian state atomic agency Rosatom and the Burundi Ministry of Energy and Mines signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

On Monday, during Uwizeye's visit, the two sides signed a roadmap for developing dialogue on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, according to which Rosatom will assess the prospects of building a nuclear power plant in Burundi.

The roadmap involves plans for cooperation between the two countries for 2022-2024 in the area of nuclear energy, including nuclear power plant construction and training of local personnel.