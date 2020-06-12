Burundi's constitutional court on Friday ruled that the country's newly elected leader Evariste Ndayishimiye be sworn in following the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza earlier this week

"No interim necessary, the president-elect .... must be sworn in as soon as possible," presidential advisor Willy Nyamitwe wrote on Twitter of the court's announcement, which was also confirmed by the ruling party's information secretary.