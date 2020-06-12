UrduPoint.com
Burundi Court Orders President-elect Sworn In After Nkurunziza's Death

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:48 PM

Burundi's constitutional court on Friday ruled that the country's newly elected leader Evariste Ndayishimiye be sworn in following the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza earlier this week

Bujumbura, Burundi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Burundi's constitutional court on Friday ruled that the country's newly elected leader Evariste Ndayishimiye be sworn in following the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza earlier this week.

"No interim necessary, the president-elect .... must be sworn in as soon as possible," presidential advisor Willy Nyamitwe wrote on Twitter of the court's announcement, which was also confirmed by the ruling party's information secretary.

