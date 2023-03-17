UrduPoint.com

Burundi Declares Outbreak Of Type 2 Poliovirus - WHO

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Burundi Declares Outbreak of Type 2 Poliovirus - WHO

The Burundian government has declared an outbreak of circulating poliovirus type 2 after eight tests confirmed the presence of the virus in the country, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Burundian government has declared an outbreak of circulating poliovirus type 2 after eight tests confirmed the presence of the virus in the country, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday.

"Health authorities in Burundi today declared an outbreak of circulating poliovirus type 2 (CVDPV 2) after confirming eight polioviruses, the first such detection in more than three decades," the office said in a statement.

The outbreak was declared after a 4-year-old child unvaccinated against polio, as well as two other children who had been in contact with him, contracted the virus. In addition, five sewage samples showed the presence of the virus in the water, the statement read.

"The Burundian government - which has declared the detection of the virus a national public health emergency - plans to implement a vaccination campaign to combat polio in the coming weeks, aiming at protecting all eligible children (aged 0�7 years old) against the virus," the statement added.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that largely affects children under five years of age, causing permanent paralysis or death. Circulating poliovirus type 2 is the most prevalent form of polio in Africa, with more than 400 cases reported in 14 African countries in 2022, the WHO said.

Related Topics

Africa World Polio Water Burundi All Government

Recent Stories

Biden Seeks Congressional Approval for FDIC to Fin ..

Biden Seeks Congressional Approval for FDIC to Fine Executives of Failed US Bank ..

16 seconds ago
 Air Companies Owe UK Passengers Almost $5.5Mln in ..

Air Companies Owe UK Passengers Almost $5.5Mln in Unpaid Compensations - Consume ..

14 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Chides China for Not Sharing Data on COV ..

WHO Chief Chides China for Not Sharing Data on COVID-19 Origin, Calls for Transp ..

14 minutes ago
 US Consumer Sentiment Down First Time in 4 Months ..

US Consumer Sentiment Down First Time in 4 Months as Banking Crisis Rocks Market ..

19 seconds ago
 Belarus jails top news site managers for 12 years

Belarus jails top news site managers for 12 years

14 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Mugharraq Port in Al ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.