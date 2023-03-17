Burundi Declares Outbreak of Type 2 Poliovirus - WHO

The Burundian government has declared an outbreak of circulating poliovirus type 2 after eight tests confirmed the presence of the virus in the country, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Burundian government has declared an outbreak of circulating poliovirus type 2 after eight tests confirmed the presence of the virus in the country, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday.

"Health authorities in Burundi today declared an outbreak of circulating poliovirus type 2 (CVDPV 2) after confirming eight polioviruses, the first such detection in more than three decades," the office said in a statement.

The outbreak was declared after a 4-year-old child unvaccinated against polio, as well as two other children who had been in contact with him, contracted the virus. In addition, five sewage samples showed the presence of the virus in the water, the statement read.

"The Burundian government - which has declared the detection of the virus a national public health emergency - plans to implement a vaccination campaign to combat polio in the coming weeks, aiming at protecting all eligible children (aged 0�7 years old) against the virus," the statement added.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that largely affects children under five years of age, causing permanent paralysis or death. Circulating poliovirus type 2 is the most prevalent form of polio in Africa, with more than 400 cases reported in 14 African countries in 2022, the WHO said.