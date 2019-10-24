UrduPoint.com
Burundi Expects More Investments From Russian Companies - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:29 PM

The Burundian authorities want more Russian companies to come and invest in the African country, Burundian Ambassador in Moscow Edouard Bizimana told Sputnik on the sidelines of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum

"We are looking forward to welcoming more companies in Burundi. These [Russian] companies which are active in Burundi have success stories to tell, and we hope to see many other companies coming to invest in Burundi," he said.

The ambassador highlighted his country's challenges in education, agriculture, and mining, asserting that Burundi could use Russia's technology and experience in those areas.

He was pleased with the forum for providing a new legal framework that benefits potential projects between Russia and Burundi.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, which started on Wednesday, is a two-day event that brings together the heads of state or government of over 40 African nations, while 11 others sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the summit.

