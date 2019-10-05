Burundi Expects More Refugees to Return Home Amid Better Security - Ambassador to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Security and infrastructure situation in Burundi has improved recently, so the country welcomes refugees wishing to return home and expects more of them to come back, Burundian Ambassador to Russia Edouard Bizimana told Sputnik in an interview.

On Thursday, the first group of 1,000 Burundian refugees returned home as a part of a repatriation agreement signed between Burundi and Tanzania in August. According to the UNHCR, about 225,000 Burundian refugees live in Tanzania, another 71,000 in Rwanda, 45,000 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 43,000 in Uganda.

"Burundi, Tanzania and UNHCR [UN Refugee Agency] have reached an agreement that Burundians who would like to go back home, return to their home country, are encouraged to do so. That's willingly, there is no force executed on them. This is because the security in the country is very good. Mrs. Bintou Keita [Assistant Secretary-General for Africa] visited Burundi and was able to witness that there is total security in Burundi," Bizimana told Sputnik.

Everyone who fled the country in 2015 are encouraged to return and that the government is putting in place infrastructure to accommodate them, he added.

He also complained that certain external powers were discouraging the refugees to return by raising concerns that the situation in the country is unstable.

"Now, the only argument those who are against Burundi have is the presence of refugees outside Burundi. They said there would be problems of war, security, but all these problems did not happen. People are trying to discourage them from coming back home, because the return would mean that they failed to keep them outside," the ambassador added.

From 2015-2018, Burundi was in a state of continuous political unrest after President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, which prompted a failed coup attempt followed by months of sporadic politically-motivated violence in which at least 1,200 people were killed and thousands fled the country for neighboring Tanzania. Overall, 200,000 refugees are expected to come back to the country.