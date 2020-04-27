Burundi launches poll campaign despite coronavirus fears

Burundi on Monday launched a campaign for next month's presidential, legislative and municipal elections with giant rallies, brushing aside concerns about the coronavirus and reports of violence against the opposition

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Burundi on Monday launched a campaign for next month's presidential, legislative and municipal elections with giant rallies, brushing aside concerns about the coronavirus and reports of violence against the opposition.

Seven presidential candidates are running in the May 20 polls in the small East African nation, where life has proceeded largely as normal.

The ruling party and the main opposition held rallies Monday that drew tens of thousands of supporters -- the kind of large gatherings that have been banned in many other parts of Africa and around the world.

Burundi has recorded 15 cases of COVID-19 and one death, though testing has been extremely limited in this country of 12 million.

Few precautions have so far been taken for the campaign period which ends on May 17.