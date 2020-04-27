UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burundi Launches Poll Campaign Despite Coronavirus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

Burundi launches poll campaign despite coronavirus fears

Burundi on Monday launched a campaign for next month's presidential, legislative and municipal elections with giant rallies, brushing aside concerns about the coronavirus and reports of violence against the opposition

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Burundi on Monday launched a campaign for next month's presidential, legislative and municipal elections with giant rallies, brushing aside concerns about the coronavirus and reports of violence against the opposition.

Seven presidential candidates are running in the May 20 polls in the small East African nation, where life has proceeded largely as normal.

The ruling party and the main opposition held rallies Monday that drew tens of thousands of supporters -- the kind of large gatherings that have been banned in many other parts of Africa and around the world.

Burundi has recorded 15 cases of COVID-19 and one death, though testing has been extremely limited in this country of 12 million.

Few precautions have so far been taken for the campaign period which ends on May 17.

Related Topics

Africa World Burundi May Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

31 minutes ago

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

46 minutes ago

Police to Probe Racist Incident During Arrest Near ..

4 minutes ago

EU denies softening disinfo report under China pre ..

4 minutes ago

Embraer shares drop 15 pct after Boeing deal fails ..

4 minutes ago

Qarshi Industries distribute Eid gift packs among ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.