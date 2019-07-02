UrduPoint.com
Burundi Must Take 'drastic' Measures To Ensure Credible Vote: UN Panel

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :UN investigators said Tuesday Burundi must take "drastic" steps to boost democratic freedoms if it wants elections scheduled for next year to be considered credible.

In an update to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Commission of Inquiry for Burundi warned that restrictions on civil liberties in the country were continuing unchecked.

"The government must immediately take drastic measures to provide the democratic vitality needed to ensure credible elections," commission head Doudou Diene told the council.

Burundi has been in crisis since 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for a third term and was re-elected in elections boycotted by most of the opposition.

At least 1,200 people were killed and more than 400,000 displaced in violence the UN says was mostly carried out by state security forces.

Last month, authorities suspended the country's last independent civil rights group, accusing it of "disturbing peace and public order." Diene called on Burundi to "establish a climate of political tolerance," while safeguarding other basic freedoms, notably freedom of assembly.

If the country fails to do this, "the 2020 elections could become the scene of a serious deterioration of the human rights situation," Diene said.

Burundi's ambassador to the UN, Renovat Tabu, dismissed the commission for focusing on "political considerations."Nkurunziza has refused to cooperate with rights council's Burundi commission, which was set up in 2016.

More Stories From World

