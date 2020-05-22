Burundi opposition leader rejects 'fantasy' early poll results

Burundi's main opposition leader has rejected early signs the ruling party is heading for victory in this week's general election, describing the results from 12 percent of municipalities as "fantasy

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Burundi's main opposition leader has rejected early signs the ruling party is heading for victory in this week's general election, describing the results from 12 percent of municipalities as "fantasy.

""Absolutely I reject these results.

These results being declared are a fantasy. They do not reflect reality," said Agathon Rwasa, leader of the National Council for Liberty (CNL), of the results released by state media late Thursday.