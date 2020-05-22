Burundi opposition leader rejects 'fantasy' early poll results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Burundi's main opposition leader has rejected early signs the ruling party is heading for victory in this week's general election, describing the results from 12 percent of municipalities as "fantasy." "Absolutely I reject these results. These results being declared are a fantasy. They do not reflect reality," said Agathon Rwasa, leader of the National Council for Liberty (CNL), of the results released by state media late Thursday.

Rwasa said tallies done at polling stations on Wednesday clearly showed the CNL had the lead over the ruling CNDD-FDD party and its frontrunner candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye.

"We can easily demonstrate that this is cheating. These numbers being put out there are simply the result of pure manipulation," he said.

"We have won -- whether in the presidential, legislative or local elections. We have the results to prove it." In one case, the ruling party captured three-quarters of votes in the opposition stronghold of Kabezi, one of Burundi's 119 municipalities. The CNL attracted just under one quarter.

Both sides alleged fraud in Wednesday's election, which was generally calm but proceeded with scant attention paid to the coronavirus pandemic.

The election commission earlier Thursday had called for calm, saying it would take several days to collect and tally all the votes at official counting centres, and warned against reading into early and incomplete results.