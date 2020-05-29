UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burundi Opposition Takes Poll Dispute To Constitutional Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:05 AM

Burundi opposition takes poll dispute to constitutional court

Burundi's main opposition party on Thursday filed its submission to the Constitutional Court to contest the results of a presidential election it alleges was riddled with fraud and irregularities

Bujumbura, Burundi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Burundi's main opposition party on Thursday filed its submission to the Constitutional Court to contest the results of a presidential election it alleges was riddled with fraud and irregularities.

On Monday the electoral commission announced that ruling party candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye had won the vote with 68.72 percent, while opposition leader Agathon Rwasa's National Freedom Council (CNL) trailed with 24.19 percent.

"We have just handed in our submission to the Constitutional Court for the May 20 election," Rwasa said outside the court.

"We observed many irregularities... we have proof of ballot stuffing, voting on behalf of dead people etc...The results announced are false. We have proof that there was massive fraud." Rwasa said that if the court did not rule in the CNL's favour, the party would take the case to the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania.

The court in Burundi has until June 5 to make its decision.

The ruling CNDD-FDD party meanwhile launched its celebrations with a large gathering in the capital Gitega to pray and thank God for the victory.

Burundi's Catholic Church said Wednesday its observers stationed at polling centres across the country also witnessed ballot box tampering, officials harassing and intimidating voters, and proxies registered "in place of dead people and refugees".

"We deplore the many irregularities regarding the freedom and transparency of the electoral process, as well as fairness in the treatment of certain candidates and voters," said Bishop Joachim Ntahondereye, head of the Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In contrast, a joint statement issued by western diplomats Wednesday made no reference to any irregularities and urged the opposition to pursue legal paths to contest the election outcome.

A diplomatic source speaking on condition of anonymity, said the statement was a compromise between those who wanted to congratulate the ruling party -- China, the United Nations and African nations such as Kenya and South Africa -- and those who were more critical, such as France, Belgium, the European Union and United States.

CNL international spokesman Aime Magera criticised the "vague and ambiguous" statement, adding it could be seen as supporting the electoral "coup d'etat".

If the opposition's legal efforts are rejected, Ndayishimiye will be inaugurated in August for a seven-year mandate.

He will take over from President Pierre Nkurunziza who has been in office for 15 years.

Nkurunziza's controversial bid to stand for a third term in 2015 sparked violence and a major political crisis which left at least 1,200 dead and saw 400,000 flee the country.

The regime tightened its grip on the country, and allegations of rights violations by security forces have soared in recent years.

Related Topics

Election Dead United Nations China Vote France European Union Gitega Arusha Bishop Pierre Burundi Belgium Tanzania South Africa United States Kenya May June August 2015 God Church From Refugee Court Opposition

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

27 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

27 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.