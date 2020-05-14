Burundi orders top WHO official to leave country

Burundi has ordered the expulsion of the country's top World Health Organization (WHO) representative and three other experts coordinating the coronavirus response, the foreign ministry said in a letter seen by AFP on Wednesday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Burundi has ordered the expulsion of the country's top World Health Organization (WHO) representative and three other experts coordinating the coronavirus response, the foreign ministry said in a letter seen by AFP on Wednesday.

In a letter dated May 12 and addressed to WHO's Africa headquarters, the foreign ministry said the four officials "are declared persona non grata and as such, must leave the territory of Burundi" by Friday.