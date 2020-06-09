UrduPoint.com
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza Dies: Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:44 PM

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies: government

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of heart failure, the government said Tuesday in a post from its official Twitter account

Bujumbura, Burundi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of heart failure, the government said Tuesday in a post from its official Twitter account.

"The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi... following heart failure on June 8, 2020," the post said.

