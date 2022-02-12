Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions lifted

The United States agreed Friday to give $400 million in aid to Burundi, the country's foreign minister said, less than three months after Washington lifted sanctions

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States agreed Friday to give $400 million in aid to Burundi, the country's foreign minister said, less than three months after Washington lifted sanctions.

The deal aims to support the government of President Evariste Ndayishimiye for "sustainable development" in Burundi, Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro said on Twitter.

"A $400 million pot of money: agriculture, health, education, good governance, environment, private sector...," he said.

The US embassy in Bujumburu confirmed on Twitter that a five-year agreement "to promote health, humanitarian assistance, economic growth, and the rights of all Burundians" had been signed, without giving a financial amount.

The US government in November removed sanctions placed on Burundi six years before, crediting elections, a fall in violence, and reforms by Ndayishimiye.

On Tuesday, the European Union also said it would resume financial aid to Burundi, a move heavily criticized by rights groups which say widespread abuses are continuing.