UrduPoint.com

Burundi Says US Agrees $400 Mn Aid After Sanctions Lifted

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions lifted

The United States agreed Friday to give $400 million in aid to Burundi, the country's foreign minister said, less than three months after Washington lifted sanctions

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States agreed Friday to give $400 million in aid to Burundi, the country's foreign minister said, less than three months after Washington lifted sanctions.

The deal aims to support the government of President Evariste Ndayishimiye for "sustainable development" in Burundi, Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro said on Twitter.

"A $400 million pot of money: agriculture, health, education, good governance, environment, private sector...," he said.

The US embassy in Bujumburu confirmed on Twitter that a five-year agreement "to promote health, humanitarian assistance, economic growth, and the rights of all Burundians" had been signed, without giving a financial amount.

The US government in November removed sanctions placed on Burundi six years before, crediting elections, a fall in violence, and reforms by Ndayishimiye.

On Tuesday, the European Union also said it would resume financial aid to Burundi, a move heavily criticized by rights groups which say widespread abuses are continuing.

Related Topics

Education Washington Twitter Agriculture European Union Burundi United States Money November All Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

3 minutes ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

3 minutes ago
 Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Ai ..

Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Air Policing - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence ..

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

26 minutes ago
 Shunned by French studios, 'Amelie' director turns ..

Shunned by French studios, 'Amelie' director turns to Netflix

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>