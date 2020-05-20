Burundi to Hold Presidential Election on Wednesday Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Burundi is set to open polling stations across the country on Wednesday for the citizens to elect their new president amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The presidential election campaign kicked off in the East African country on April 27 and ended on Sunday. Seven candidates entered the race to become a successor for incumbent President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has been in power since 2005.

The two main candidates are the secretary-general of Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party, Evariste Ndayishimiye, and the leader of the main opposition party National Freedom Council (CNL), Agathon Rwasa.

In 2015, Nkurunziza said he would run for the third term, a decision that was slammed by the opposition as unconstitutional and sparked mass unrest in Burundi. Despite nationwide protests and a coup attempt, he was eventually reelected in July of the same year. On June 7, 2018, Nkurunziza announced that he would step down from presidency when his current term ends in 2020.

Following the 2018 constitutional referendum, presidential term in Burundi has been extended to seven years, and a president can serve two consecutive terms.