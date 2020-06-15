UrduPoint.com
Burundi To Swear In President-Elect Ndayishimiye On June 18 - Document

Mon 15th June 2020

Burundi to Swear in President-Elect Ndayishimiye on June 18 - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Burundi's President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye will be sworn in at a ceremony on June 18, a circulated Foreign Ministry document shows.

The presidential election took place in Burundi on May 20 with Ndayishimiye winning 71 percent of the vote. The president-elect was due to take office in August, but the sudden death of the incumbent head of state, Pierre Nkurunziza, forced the Supreme Court to allow Ndayishimiye to take office ahead of schedule.

According to a document circulated by civil society group iBurundi, an invitation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was sent to foreign embassies in Burundi asking "to take part in the inauguration of the elected president, His Excellency Evarist Ndayishimiye, which will begin on Thursday, June 18 at 11:00.

"

The ceremony will be held in the capital of Gitega.

Earlier in the day, Ndayishimiye visited the presidential palace where he wrote his condolences to the late president in an open book for mourners.

Burundi's incumbent president, Pierre Nkurunziza, died on June 8 at the age of 56. According to authorities, he suffered a heart attack. Earlier, Nkurunziza refused to participate in the elections in 2020, despite the ratification of the new constitution, allowing him to be elected for two more periods of seven years. Nkurunziza has been the president of Burundi since 2005.

