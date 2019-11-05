UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burundian Foreign Minister Lures Foreign Investors During Moscow Visit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Burundian Foreign Minister Lures Foreign Investors During Moscow Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Burundian Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira has offered foreign investors to visit his country and see that it is peaceful and safe during a Tuesday press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The foreign ministers met earlier in the day to discuss bilateral relations in political, economic and humanitarian fields.

"You can travel through any province of ours, through all our cities, day and night, no one will lay a finger on you. We urge all investors, Russian investors in particular, to visit our country. You can witness our country's development," Nibigira said.

He also criticized countries that forbid their citizens to invest in Burundi.

"As you well know, there are certain countries, which refuse to help outside investors and forbid their citizens to invest in Burundi, to come there as economic actors, saying that we lack peace and security. So I want to reliably tell your that in Burundi stability reigns supreme, we have reached peace, [and] total security across the entire territory of the country," he stated.

During the recent Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, Burundian Ambassador in Moscow Edouard Bizimana told Sputnik that his country was eagerly expected investments from Russia in such areas as education, agriculture, and mining.

Related Topics

Education Moscow Russia Agriculture Visit Burundi All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

41 minutes ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

56 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi’s five-year ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Smart Police Station at ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.