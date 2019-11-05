Burundian Foreign Minister Lures Foreign Investors During Moscow Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Burundian Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira has offered foreign investors to visit his country and see that it is peaceful and safe during a Tuesday press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The foreign ministers met earlier in the day to discuss bilateral relations in political, economic and humanitarian fields.

"You can travel through any province of ours, through all our cities, day and night, no one will lay a finger on you. We urge all investors, Russian investors in particular, to visit our country. You can witness our country's development," Nibigira said.

He also criticized countries that forbid their citizens to invest in Burundi.

"As you well know, there are certain countries, which refuse to help outside investors and forbid their citizens to invest in Burundi, to come there as economic actors, saying that we lack peace and security. So I want to reliably tell your that in Burundi stability reigns supreme, we have reached peace, [and] total security across the entire territory of the country," he stated.

During the recent Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, Burundian Ambassador in Moscow Edouard Bizimana told Sputnik that his country was eagerly expected investments from Russia in such areas as education, agriculture, and mining.