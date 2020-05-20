UrduPoint.com
Burundians Vote Despite Virus Outbreak

Tense elections to replace Burundi's long-ruling president got underway on Wednesday despite a coronavirus outbreak that the East African nation has largely ignored

Bujumbura, Burundi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Tense elections to replace Burundi's long-ruling president got underway on Wednesday despite a coronavirus outbreak that the East African nation has largely ignored.

The vote comes after five years of turmoil sparked by President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term, which unleashed unrest that left at least 1,200 dead and saw 400,000 flee the country.

Burundians stood in long lines outside polling stations, which opened shortly after six a.m. (0400 GMT).

Just before voting started, social networks were cut off except for access by virtual private network.

More than five million registered voters are being asked to choose between Nkurunziza'shand-picked heir and frontrunner, 52-year-old general Evariste Ndayishimiye, the main oppositioncompetitor Agathon Rwasa, and five other candidates.

