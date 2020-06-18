UrduPoint.com
Burundi's Evariste Ndayishimiye Sworn In As New President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:29 PM

Burundi's Evariste Ndayishimiye sworn in as new president

Burundi's new President Evariste Ndayishimiye took the oath of office at a colourful ceremony in the capital on Thursday, taking the helm of a troubled nation after the sudden death of his predecessor

Gitega, Burundi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Burundi's new President Evariste Ndayishimiye took the oath of office at a colourful ceremony in the capital on Thursday, taking the helm of a troubled nation after the sudden death of his predecessor.

In his oath Ndayishimiye pledged to "devote all my force to defending the superior interests of the nation and ensure the national unity and cohesion of the Burundian people, peace and social justice."

