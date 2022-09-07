(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gervais Ndirakobuca, Burundi's newly appointed prime minister, has survived high-level purges and US and EU sanctions for his role in the country's violent 2015 political crisis to rise to the top of government

With stints as deputy director of the police, head of the feared intelligence service and most recently security minister, the former rebel commander has been a key player in Burundi's government for years.

The 52-year-old on Wednesday replaced Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, a former police chief who was appointed prime minister by President Evariste Ndayishimiye shortly after he came to power two years ago.

He is a hardliner in the CNDD-FDD, the main Hutu rebel group that went on to become a political party after the end of the brutal 13-year civil war and has ruled ever since.

"Unlike Bunyoni, who is very cold, calculating and cautious, General Ndirakobuca is a man who does not hesitate to cut to the quick, quite brutal," an official in the presidency who has worked with both men told AFP.

Burundian rights activist Pacifique Nininahazwe said there was little difference between the two men, tweeting: "Six of one and half a dozen of the other."