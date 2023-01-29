UrduPoint.com

Bus Accident In Peru Leaves 25 Dead - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Bus Accident in Peru Leaves 25 Dead - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) A bus carrying 60 people fell off a cliff in northwestern Peru, killing 25 people, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster reports.

The accident occurred on Saturday in the province of Talara, on the Panamericana Norte motorway, between the districts of El Alto and Los Organos.

RPP said that unconfirmed reports indicated that the death toll from the accident stood at 25, although the number of fatalities has not been officially confirmed.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, when the driver lost control of the bust while trying to navigate a sharp road curve and plunged down a gorge, RPP said.

The exact cause of the tragedy is under investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Motorway Driver Road Talara Peru From

Recent Stories

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory ove ..

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory over Girona

7 hours ago
 Police starts crackdown against illegal use of pol ..

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

8 hours ago
 Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for drivi ..

Bland shares Dubai lead as McIlroy heads for driving range

8 hours ago
 Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan A ..

Sajal Aly to play role in upcoming ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’ for web series

8 hours ago
 Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: D ..

Step afoot to prevent TB disease in Balochistan: Dr. Asif

8 hours ago
 Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Giron ..

Pedri earns subdued Barca nervy derby win at Girona

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.