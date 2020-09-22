UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:47 PM

Bus Accident in Russia's Far East Leaves All 44 Passengers, Driver Injured- Medical Agency

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) All the 45 people who were inside a bus that got involved in an accident in Russia's Khabarovsk region got injured, the regional emergency medicine agency said on Tuesday.

"A passenger bus overturned as a result of an accident in the Ulchsky district. Forty-four passengers and one driver were inside. No one was killed.

All those involved in the accident sustained injuries of various degrees of severity. They received medical assistance on the site, including the child, who got only abrasions," the medical agency said in a statement, which the regional government distributed to journalists.

Thirteen people were hospitalized with bruises, fractures or soft tissues injuries. The condition of four people, who sustained cerebral injuries and back injuries, is assessed as grave.

