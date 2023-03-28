Bus Accident in Southwestern Saudi Arabia Results in 20 People Killed - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) At least 20 people have been killed and 29 injured in a traffic accident in Asir province in southwestern Saudi Arabia, Saudi broadcaster Al Ekhbariya reported on Monday.

A small bus, heading from Khamis Mushait province to Mecca, crashed on the highway, according to preliminary data, due to a malfunction.

The vehicle collided with a car, fell on its side and caught fire, according to the broadcaster.

All injured have mainly burn wounds and have been taken to the central hospital of Asir.