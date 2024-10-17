Bus accident in Turkey injures 22

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) At least 22 people were injured in western Turkey on Thursday when a tour bus with Japanese tourists onboard overturned on a highway, media reported.

One of them was seriously injured after the driver lost control of the bus which overturned in the Afyonkarahisar province, the DHA news agency said.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were onboard.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman from the Japanese embassy confirmed the accident but he only said several Japanese tourists were injured, without providing a precise number.

"The number of Japanese citizens on the bus was 21. Several Japanese people were injured and transferred to hospitals," the spokesman said.