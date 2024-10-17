Bus Accident In Turkey Injures 22
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) At least 22 people were injured in western Turkey on Thursday when a tour bus with Japanese tourists onboard overturned on a highway, media reported.
One of them was seriously injured after the driver lost control of the bus which overturned in the Afyonkarahisar province, the DHA news agency said.
It was not immediately clear how many passengers were onboard.
Contacted by AFP, a spokesman from the Japanese embassy confirmed the accident but he only said several Japanese tourists were injured, without providing a precise number.
"The number of Japanese citizens on the bus was 21. Several Japanese people were injured and transferred to hospitals," the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional amendment
Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over deaths during Bangladesh protests
PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner exclusion
Publicis Media onboarded by Nestlé Pakistan as Media Agency Partner
SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment
Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand on top after India bowled out for 46 in rain-hit Test2 minutes ago
-
Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over deaths during Bangladesh protests29 minutes ago
-
Fresh Israeli strikes hit south, east Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Charge d'Affaires highlights opportunities for Pakistani pharma exports to Europe1 hour ago
-
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers1 hour ago
-
Biden approves $4.5 bn in student debt relief as vote nears1 hour ago
-
US B-2 bombers strike Huthi facilities in Yemen: military1 hour ago
-
Embassy holds informative session on CBAM's impacts on Pakistan exports2 hours ago
-
Lebanon crowdfunded ambulances under fire in Israel-Hezbollah war2 hours ago
-
Conway puts New Zealand in lead after India bowled out for 463 hours ago
-
Hard talk on migration tops agenda at EU summit3 hours ago
-
Alcaraz will face 'difficult' clash with 'idol' Nadal3 hours ago