Open Menu

Bus Accident In Turkey Injures 22

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Bus accident in Turkey injures 22

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) At least 22 people were injured in western Turkey on Thursday when a tour bus with Japanese tourists onboard overturned on a highway, media reported.

One of them was seriously injured after the driver lost control of the bus which overturned in the Afyonkarahisar province, the DHA news agency said.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were onboard.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman from the Japanese embassy confirmed the accident but he only said several Japanese tourists were injured, without providing a precise number.

"The number of Japanese citizens on the bus was 21. Several Japanese people were injured and transferred to hospitals," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Turkey Driver Media From

Recent Stories

PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional ..

PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional amendment

22 minutes ago
 Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over death ..

Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over deaths during Bangladesh protests

29 minutes ago
 PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner ex ..

PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner exclusion

34 minutes ago
 Publicis Media onboarded by Nestlé Pakistan as Me ..

Publicis Media onboarded by Nestlé Pakistan as Media Agency Partner

34 minutes ago
 SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against consti ..

SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment

47 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab ..

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor

58 minutes ago
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group match ..

Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..

1 hour ago
 Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

1 hour ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

3 hours ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

4 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

5 hours ago

More Stories From World