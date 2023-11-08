Open Menu

Bus Accident In Western Sri Lanka Leaves 17 Hospitalized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Seventeen people were hospitalized on Wednesday when a bus veered off the road in Kalutara in Sri Lanka's Western Province, the police said.

The police said the accident occurred when the driver attempted to avoid a collision with a three-wheeler.

There were about 60 passengers on the bus when the accident occurred, the police said.

The wounded have been admitted to nearby hospitals, and a few of the victims are in critical condition, the police said.

