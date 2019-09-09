UrduPoint.com
Bus Accident Kills 14 People In Eastern Morocco - Reports

Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:10 AM

Bus Accident Kills 14 People in Eastern Morocco - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) At least 14 people were killed and 29 more injured after a bus with passengers got into a road accident in Morocco's eastern province of Errachidia, local media reported on Monday.

The bus flipped over on a bridge on Sunday.

The accident is believed to be caused by floods.

According to the 2M channel, the number of casualties was preliminary as the exact number of passengers was not identified. The rescuers will continue searches for those missing in the morning.

Your Thoughts and Comments

