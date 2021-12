Bus attack kills 10 oil workers in east Syria: state media

At least 10 oil field workers were killed Thursday in an attack on their bus in eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province, state media reported

Damascus, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :At least 10 oil field workers were killed Thursday in an attack on their bus in eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province, state media reported.

"Ten workers at the Al-Kharata oil field were martyred and another was wounded in a terrorist attack on a bus transporting them back from work," the official SANA news agency said, without elaborating.