Bus blast in northeast China kills one, injures 42

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :A bus exploded in northeastern China on Saturday, killing one person and injuring dozens more, public security officials said.

Footage circulating online shows the vehicle by a roadside with its windows shattered as debris lay scattered around.

Witnesses said they heard a loud noise when the explosion occurred but that the bus did not catch fire, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

One person was killed by the blast in the city of Shenyang in Liaoning province, while two others were seriously injured, according to a statement by the local public security bureau.

Another 40 people suffered "minor injuries", Shenyang authorities said.

In another video clip circulating on social media, people are seen sitting by the roadside near the bus in the aftermath of the explosion.

The cause of the blast is being investigated.