UrduPoint.com

Bus Bomb Kills Two In Afghan Capital: Taliban

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:02 PM

Bus bomb kills two in Afghan capital: Taliban

Two people were killed and four wounded in separate bomb explosions in the west of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Friday, the Taliban government said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and four wounded in separate bomb explosions in the west of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Friday, the Taliban government said.

"Two civilians have been killed and three others were wounded" when a bomb exploded on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of Kabul, the Taliban's interior ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti told reporters.

"In another explosion in the same area, one woman was wounded," he added, specifying that the second blast was also a bomb.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Same Women Government

Recent Stories

EPAA carries out marine awareness campaign on Al H ..

EPAA carries out marine awareness campaign on Al Hamriyah Beach

4 minutes ago
 UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Coun ..

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Council for third consecutive time

33 minutes ago
 Tarin reiterates resolve for development of Gilgit ..

Tarin reiterates resolve for development of Gilgit Baltistan

59 seconds ago
 Lahore Open Polo Championship: DP/SS, Barry's/BN2, ..

Lahore Open Polo Championship: DP/SS, Barry's/BN2, Coca Cola register victories

1 minute ago
 KP Women Senior Squash Championship begins

KP Women Senior Squash Championship begins

1 minute ago
 Rs 7.5m relief provided to complainants on Ombudsm ..

Rs 7.5m relief provided to complainants on Ombudsman's orders

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.