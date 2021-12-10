Bus bomb kills two in Afghan capital: Taliban

Two people were killed and four wounded in separate bomb explosions in the west of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Friday, the Taliban government said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and four wounded in separate bomb explosions in the west of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Friday, the Taliban government said.

"Two civilians have been killed and three others were wounded" when a bomb exploded on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of Kabul, the Taliban's interior ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti told reporters.

"In another explosion in the same area, one woman was wounded," he added, specifying that the second blast was also a bomb.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.