Bus Caravan Moves 900 Syrian Refugees to Iraq, Bringing Total to Over 10,000 - UNHCR

A 45 bus caravan with 900 refugees from the Kurdish region of northern Syria arrived in Iraq, bringing the influx since the Turkish invasion to more than 10,000, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A 45 bus caravan with 900 refugees from the Kurdish region of northern Syria arrived in Iraq, bringing the influx since the Turkish invasion to more than 10,000, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Friday.

"Teams from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in northern Iraq report that last night more than 900 Syrian refugees arrived at the Bardarash camp on 45 buses, bringing the camp population to nearly 9,700," the release said.

As a result, the total refugees crossing into Iraq so far surged to more than 10,000, nearly three quarters of whom are women and children, the release noted.

Moreover, more than a quarter of refugees are in female-headed households, according to the release.

US soldiers being withdrawn from Syria also move to Iraq, although they will reportedly remain for less than a month before being deployed elsewhere.

On October 9, Turkey invaded Syria to clear out a 20 mile wide buffer zone on the border free of Kurdish militia fighters that Ankara considers terrorists.

