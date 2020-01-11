Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Truck in India, at Least 20 People Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) At least 20 people died as a bus collided with a truck in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Indian media reported.

The incident took place on Friday on the Delhi-Kanpur highway and involved the bus, which was heading from the city of Kannauj for Jaipur, the Times of India newspaper reported.

According to police, there were some 70 passengers on the bus, and the death toll may further rise.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.