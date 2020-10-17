UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bus Collides With Car In Northern India Leaving 7 People Dead, Over 30 Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:00 AM

Bus Collides With Car in Northern India Leaving 7 People Dead, Over 30 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) A bus collided on Saturday with a pickup in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, leaving seven people dead and more than 30 others injured, the ANI news agency reported.

"The bus was coming to Plibhit from Lucknow, and the pickup was coming from Puraipur. The accident happened at the borders of Puranpur.

The bus overturned in the fields as a result of which several people in the bus got crushed. Some occupants of the pickup also received injuries in the accident," Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said, as quoted by the ANI news agency.

The injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital, while some of them have later been delivered to a district hospital.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Dead Police Lucknow From

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

8 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

8 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

8 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

8 hours ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

8 hours ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.