Bus Collides With Car in Northern India Leaving 7 People Dead, Over 30 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) A bus collided on Saturday with a pickup in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, leaving seven people dead and more than 30 others injured, the ANI news agency reported.

"The bus was coming to Plibhit from Lucknow, and the pickup was coming from Puraipur. The accident happened at the borders of Puranpur.

The bus overturned in the fields as a result of which several people in the bus got crushed. Some occupants of the pickup also received injuries in the accident," Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said, as quoted by the ANI news agency.

The injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital, while some of them have later been delivered to a district hospital.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.