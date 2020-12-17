Bus Collides With Minibus in Egypt Leaving 7 People Dead, 11 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) At least seven people have died and 11 more injured as a result of a collision between a bus and a minibus in the central Egyptian province of Sohag, Egypt's media reported.

According to the Akhbar el-Yom newspaper, the bus that was heading from the city of Qena to Cairo collided with the minibus, which was going from the city of Mersa Matruh to the village of Al Balabish.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.

Egypt has a poor transport infrastructure, which increases the threat of accidents. Last year, about 3,500 people died in Egypt as a result of road accidents.