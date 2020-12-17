UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bus Collides With Minibus In Egypt Leaving 7 People Dead, 11 Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:30 AM

Bus Collides With Minibus in Egypt Leaving 7 People Dead, 11 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) At least seven people have died and 11 more injured as a result of a collision between a bus and a minibus in the central Egyptian province of Sohag, Egypt's media reported.

According to the Akhbar el-Yom newspaper, the bus that was heading from the city of Qena to Cairo collided with the minibus, which was going from the city of Mersa Matruh to the village of Al Balabish.

 

The authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.

Egypt has a poor transport infrastructure, which increases the threat of accidents. Last year, about 3,500 people died in Egypt as a result of road accidents.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Poor Egypt Road Died Matruh Qena Sohag Cairo Media From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

5 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

5 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

4 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

4 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.