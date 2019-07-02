UrduPoint.com
Bus Crash In Argentina Leaves At Least 13 People Killed, 30 Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:20 AM

Bus Crash in Argentina Leaves at Least 13 People Killed, 30 Injured - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) At least 13 people were killed and 30 more injured as a result of a bus crash in the Argentine province of Tucuman, local media reported.

The incident involved the bus with pensioners that was heading on Monday from the city of Mendoza for the resort city of Termas de Rio Hondo, the Nacion media outlet reported.

The bus reportedly overturned after the driver had lost control over the vehicle.

Dense fog and poor visibility are believed to have caused the crash.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

