Bus Crash In Australia's Southeast Claims Lives Of 10 People, 11 More Injured - Police

Published June 12, 2023

Bus Crash in Australia's Southeast Claims Lives of 10 People, 11 More Injured - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) At least ten people have been killed and 11 others injured in a bus crash in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales, state police said on Sunday.

"Initial inquiries indicate 10 people have died.

11 people were transported to hospital via helicopter and road, and 18 passengers are uninjured," the police said in a statement.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene, the statement noted, adding that a 58-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital under police guard "for mandatory testing and assessment."

An investigation has been launched, the statement read.

