Bus Crash in Bolivia Claims 4 Lives, Injures 22 - Reports

Four people died and 22 others sustained wounds after an intercity bus lost control on a road and skidded off into a river in the southern Bolivian department of Chuquisaca, local media reported

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Four people died and 22 others sustained wounds after an intercity bus lost control on a road and skidded off into a river in the southern Bolivian department of Chuquisaca, local media reported.

According to the Razon newspaper, the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the vehicle driving at presumably excessive speed fell nearly 330 feet down a slope into the river.

The bus driver reportedly fled the scene and has been declared wanted. The police have apprehended the bus assistant and handed him over to the prosecutor's office.