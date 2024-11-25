Open Menu

Bus Crash In Brazil Leaves 17 Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Bus crash in Brazil leaves 17 dead

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Seventeen people died Sunday when a bus on a remote mountain road in Brazil's northeastern Alagoas state dived into a ravine, regional authorities said.

Police were working to identify those killed and to free bodies from the wreckage of the bus, which fell into a ravine more than 20 meters (65 feet) deep, the state government said in a statement.

It said "several" people were injured.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on the social media platform X that his government "will give all necessary support to state authorities in the assistance, care and support of the victims."

He expressed condolences to the families of those involved in the accident.

Alagoas state governor Paulo Dantas declared on X three days of mourning over the "tragedy."

The bus was reported to have been carrying some 40 people up a mountain road to a historical site near the town of Uniao dos Palmares when the driver lost control, apparently after a mechanical failure.

The bus went off the road in an area difficult to access, near a site in the Serra da Barriga mountain range that has historical importance to Brazilians.

In the 17th century there was a settlement there that was part of the Quilombo dos Palmares, a remote community set up by escaped slaves which ended up being crushed by Brazil's Portuguese colonial masters.

November is the month Brazil celebrates "Black Awareness," with a public holiday on November 20 -- the anniversary of the death of Zumbi, the most prominent leader of the Quilombo dos Palmares.

Brazil's racial equality minister, Anielle Franco, said on X she was "hit hard" by news of the accident, adding "this tragedy saddens us even more deeply" given the Black Awareness events held in the region.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Century Police Governor Social Media Driver Road Died Brazil SITE November Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

24 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 days ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 days ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

2 days ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

2 days ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

2 days ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

2 days ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

2 days ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

2 days ago

More Stories From World