Bus Crash in Central Mexico Kills 21, Injures 30 - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Twenty-one people have died and 30 others injured in a bus crash in central Mexico, the Razon de Mexico newspaper reported.

The incident took place on Friday in the Joquicingo municipality, in the central state of Mexico, where a passenger bus crashed into a house.

The initial reports listed 19 dead and 30 injured.

According to the news outlet, the death toll increased after the demise of a man and woman, who had been previously hospitalized.

The emergency services are working at the scene.