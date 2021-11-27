UrduPoint.com

Bus Crash In Central Mexico Kills 21, Injures 30 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 12:03 PM

Bus Crash in Central Mexico Kills 21, Injures 30 - Reports

Twenty-one people have died and 30 others injured in a bus crash in central Mexico, the Razon de Mexico newspaper reported

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Twenty-one people have died and 30 others injured in a bus crash in central Mexico, the Razon de Mexico newspaper reported.

The incident took place on Friday in the Joquicingo municipality, in the central state of Mexico, where a passenger bus crashed into a house.

The initial reports listed 19 dead and 30 injured.

According to the news outlet, the death toll increased after the demise of a man and woman, who had been previously hospitalized.

The emergency services are working at the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Died Man Mexico Women

Recent Stories

Bucks roll over short-handed Nuggets, Suns win 15t ..

Bucks roll over short-handed Nuggets, Suns win 15th straight

6 minutes ago
 President Alvi to attend 15th SEO summit tomorrow ..

President Alvi to attend 15th SEO summit tomorrow in Ashgabat

21 minutes ago
 IPA CIS Says Observers Started Monitoring General ..

IPA CIS Says Observers Started Monitoring General Election in Kyrgyzstan

30 minutes ago
 New Zealand 197-2 at lunch against India on day th ..

New Zealand 197-2 at lunch against India on day three

30 minutes ago
 34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar Hos ..

34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar Hospitals

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.