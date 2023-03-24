Bus Crash in Nigeria Kills 25 People, Injures 10 - Road Safety Agency

At least 25 people died and 10 were injured in a traffic accident in the northeastern Nigerian state of Bauchi, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) At least 25 people died and 10 were injured in a traffic accident in the northeastern Nigerian state of Bauchi, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Friday.

"It was there at the hospital that a medical doctor confirmed 25 people-nine male adults, 11 female adults, two male children, and three female children dead. Ten others sustained various degrees of bruises,' FRSC Commander Yusuf Abdullahi was quoted as saying by Nigerian daily Punch.

The crash occurred at 4.30 p.m. (15:30 GMT) on March 23, and was confirmed by FRSC on March 24, according to the report.

The driver of a Toyota Hummer Bus transporting 35 people lost control and ran over 11 people who were taking shelter under a tree near a car wash, the newspaper reported, citing Abdullahi.

"The crash was caused by overloading, speed violation which led to a tyre burst and loss of control," Abdullahi was quoted as saying by the daily.

Fatal traffic accidents are common in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, poor road conditions, and careless driving.