UrduPoint.com

Bus Crash In Nigeria Kills 25 People, Injures 10 - Road Safety Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Bus Crash in Nigeria Kills 25 People, Injures 10 - Road Safety Agency

At least 25 people died and 10 were injured in a traffic accident in the northeastern Nigerian state of Bauchi, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) At least 25 people died and 10 were injured in a traffic accident in the northeastern Nigerian state of Bauchi, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Friday.

"It was there at the hospital that a medical doctor confirmed 25 people-nine male adults, 11 female adults, two male children, and three female children dead. Ten others sustained various degrees of bruises,' FRSC Commander Yusuf Abdullahi was quoted as saying by Nigerian daily Punch.

The crash occurred at 4.30 p.m. (15:30 GMT) on March 23, and was confirmed by FRSC on March 24, according to the report.

The driver of a Toyota Hummer Bus transporting 35 people lost control and ran over 11 people who were taking shelter under a tree near a car wash, the newspaper reported, citing Abdullahi.

"The crash was caused by overloading, speed violation which led to a tyre burst and loss of control," Abdullahi was quoted as saying by the daily.

Fatal traffic accidents are common in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, poor road conditions, and careless driving.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Poor Driver Road Doctor Car Died Traffic Male Bauchi Nigeria March Toyota P

Recent Stories

Cleaning operation continues during rain

Cleaning operation continues during rain

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visits free flour provision centre

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Jinnah Hospi ..

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends bill payment date

2 minutes ago
 7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in ..

District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in Kandhkot

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.