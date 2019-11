(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) A bus crashed on the Tanta-El-Mahalla El-Kubra highway in the Egyptian Gharbia province north of Cairo leaving 19 local residents injured , Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper reported on Friday.

The injured mainly got bruises and cuts, the media said. They are hospitalized in local areas.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.