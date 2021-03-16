Bus Crash In Northern Ethiopia Kills At Least 30, Injures 11 - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 30 people have been killed and 11 others sustained injuries in a bus crash in northern Ethiopia's Amhara region, the FBC broadcaster reported on Monday.
According to the media outlet, the bus was heading to the capital of Addis Ababa from the city of Gondar when it crashed into an oncoming truck.
Six people were severely injured and taken to a hospital.
The broadcaster added that the death toll may rise.