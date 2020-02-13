UrduPoint.com
Bus Crash In Northern India Leaves At Least 13 People Dead, Over 30 Injured - Doctor

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Bus Crash in Northern India Leaves at Least 13 People Dead, Over 30 Injured - Doctor

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) At least 13 people died and 31 more were injured as a result of a car accident involving a bus in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a medical officer said.

The accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday, with the bus having collided with a truck.

"At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead," Vishwa Deepak said, as quoted by the ANI news agency.

According to senior superintendent of police Sachindra Patel, the double-decker private bus rammed into a stationary truck as the driver had not noticed the lorry. He added that there were from 40 to 45 passengers in the bus.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed to provide the injured people with necessary aid.

