Bus Crash in Peru Leaves 10 People Dead, 15 Injured - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Ten people have been killed, and 25 more have been injured after a bus traveling between the Peruvian city of Huanuco and the country's capital Lima crashed and fell into a river, local media reported on Monday.

According to La Republica newspaper, of the 25 victims, 12 have been taken to hospitals in Lima. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, the media reported.

The carrier company said that the accident was caused by a truck that had crashed into the bus. However, the truck has not been found in the area of the accident, the report said.