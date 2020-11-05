UrduPoint.com
Bus Crash In Russia's Veliky Novgorod Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Injured - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) An incident in the Russian city of Veliky Novgorod that saw a bus crash into a university building has left two people dead and seven others with injuries, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.

At 21:50 local time [18:50 GMT], a passenger bus crashed into a building of Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, according to the Emergencies Ministry.

"There were 26 people in the bus. Two were killed, one person is being extracted [from the crash site], seven were taken to medical facilities, 16 went home," the press service of the ministry said.

The ministry had originally reported that one person had died in the crash and that another was in critical condition in hospital.

In a statement issued following the crash, the Russian Investigative Committee said that it had opened criminal proceedings.

"The investigative bodies of the Russian Investigative Committee in Novgorod region have opened a criminal case on the basis of ... the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements and inadvertently lead to the loss of life," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Forensic investigators are currently at the scene of the incident, along with representatives from the Emergencies Ministry, law enforcement officers, and paramedics, the committee said.

