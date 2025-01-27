Bus Crash In Southern Bolivia Leaves 19 Dead
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 02:10 AM
La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Nineteen people, including two children, were killed in southern Bolivia on Sunday when a speeding bus crashed and overturned in mountainous Potosi department, the police said.
The bus was traveling from the capital La Paz to the town of Villazon on the border with Argentina, Colonel Wilson Flores said.
"Unfortunately, we have 19 dead: 14 women, three men and two children," he said.
Nine other people were injured, including the driver, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.
Bolivia's winding mountain roads are notoriously deadly.
Road accidents kill an average of 1,400 people every year in the country of about 12 million inhabitants, according to government data.
