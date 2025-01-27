Open Menu

Bus Crash In Southern Bolivia Leaves 19 Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Bus crash in southern Bolivia leaves 19 dead

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Nineteen people, including two children, were killed in southern Bolivia on Sunday when a speeding bus crashed and overturned in mountainous Potosi department, the police said.

The bus was traveling from the capital La Paz to the town of Villazon on the border with Argentina, Colonel Wilson Flores said.

"Unfortunately, we have 19 dead: 14 women, three men and two children," he said.

Nine other people were injured, including the driver, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

Bolivia's winding mountain roads are notoriously deadly.

Road accidents kill an average of 1,400 people every year in the country of about 12 million inhabitants, according to government data.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement ..

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people

3 minutes ago
 Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Pa ..

Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

3 minutes ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

5 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

6 hours ago
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

6 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

7 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

7 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

7 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

7 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

8 hours ago

More Stories From World