Bus Crash in Turkey Leaves 10 People Injured - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Ten people were injured as a result of a bus crash in the Turkish southeastern city of Sanliurfa, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Sunday.

"A taxi and a minibus collided in an accident that occurred in the Birecik district of Sanliurfa," the report said.

Medical teams were sent to the scene to treat the injured, according to the outlet.

The local police have launched an investigation into the accident.