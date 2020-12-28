Bus Crash in Western Cameroon Leaves 60 Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) As many as 60 people are believed to have died in a bus accident in western Cameroon, the Camer.be news portal reports on Sunday.

According to the portal, the bus belonged to the Avenir du Noun company and had 70 people on board before crashing.

Other domestic media outlets reported that the bus crashed near the village of Nemale in the early hours of Sunday morning while en route to the country's capital, Yaounde.