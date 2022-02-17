UrduPoint.com

Bus Crash Kills 10 In Sudan: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Bus crash kills 10 in Sudan: police

A bus crash on a highway in central Sudan on Wednesday killed at least 10 people and left dozens injured, authorities said

The accident involved two buses and took place in the district of Bara in North Kordofan state.

The accident involved two buses and took place in the district of Bara in North Kordofan state.

"Ten people were killed and 30 others injured, some severely, as a result of a traffic accident... in the Bara area," police said in a statement.

The accident was likely to have been caused by speeding which led to a collision, causing one of the buses to overturn, they added.

