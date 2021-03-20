UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bus Crash Kills 14 In Sri Lanka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

Bus crash kills 14 in Sri Lanka

A crowded bus crashed into a precipice in central Sri Lanka Saturday, killing the driver and 13 passengers in the worst road accident in 16 years, police said

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A crowded bus crashed into a precipice in central Sri Lanka Saturday, killing the driver and 13 passengers in the worst road accident in 16 years, police said.

The privately-owned bus was travelling through the hilly region of Passara when it went off the road and crashed as the driver swerved to avoid an oncoming truck at a narrow pass, police said.

Five of the dead passengers were women and eight were men, police said, while another 30 people sustained injuries.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said CCTV footage suggested the bus driver was negligent before the accident. An investigation was under way.

It was the worst bus crash since April 2005 when a driver tried to beat a train at a level crossing at the north-western town of Polgahawela. The bus driver escaped with minor injuries, but 37 passengers were killed.

Sri Lanka records an average of 3,000 road fatalities annually making the island's roads among the most dangerous in the world.

Related Topics

Accident Dead World Police Sri Lanka Driver Road Road Accident April Women

Recent Stories

Ayeza Khan loves her new character of "Meenu"

10 minutes ago

12 shops sealed, 11 buses impounded over violation ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 9,632 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Says Discussions With Iran on Downed Boeing N ..

2 minutes ago

Delay in announcement of Textile Policy perturbing ..

25 minutes ago

COVID-19 case positivity ratio reaches 9.5%: Dr Fa ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.