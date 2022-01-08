UrduPoint.com

Bus Crash Kills 16 People In Sinai Peninsula - Egyptian Health Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) At least 16 people died and another 18 were injured in a road accident in the west of the Sinai Peninsula, Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population said on Saturday.

"As a result of the collision of a minibus and a bus on the highway between the cities of Suez and El Tor, 16 people were killed, 18 were injured," Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, a spokesman for the health ministry said in a press release, published on Facebook.

According to the ministry, 13 ambulance vehicles arrived at the scene to take the wounded, mostly with cuts, bruises, and concussions, to hospitals of El Tor, Ras Abu Rudeis and Sharm El-Sheikh.

