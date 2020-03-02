Bus crash kills 25 in South Africa: minister

At least 25 people were killed Monday when a bus rolled down a steep embankment in South Africa's coastal Eastern Cape province, the country's transport minister said

"To lose so many lives in a single accident is devastating and shocking," Fikile Mbalula said in a statement.