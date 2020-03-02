UrduPoint.com
Bus Crash Kills 25 In South Africa: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:14 PM

At least 25 people were killed Monday when a bus rolled down a steep embankment in South Africa's coastal Eastern Cape province, the country's transport minister said

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :At least 25 people were killed Monday when a bus rolled down a steep embankment in South Africa's coastal Eastern Cape province, the country's transport minister said.

"To lose so many lives in a single accident is devastating and shocking," Fikile Mbalula said in a statement.

